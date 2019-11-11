Menu
Man allegedly abused police twice after being pulled over

Crystal Jones
by
11th Nov 2019
A MAN has had his car impounded after allegedly abusing police not once, but twice.

The 29-year-old Maryborough man was travelling south on the Bruce Highway through Cherwell when he was pulled over by police.

A police spokeswoman said the man then stopped his car, got out and abused the officers before returning to his car.

The spokeswoman then said the man got out a second time and was abusing police while on the phone.

He took off on the highway around 10.30am Saturday, and was located by police again at 1pm.

The man was charged with failing to remain at a place and evading police.

His white Mazda Bravo has been impounded for 90 days and he will face court on December 13.

