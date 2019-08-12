Menu
MAN AIRLIFTED: A man in his 50s was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after a recreational vehicle rolled onto him late yesterday afternoon.
Man airlifted to hospital after vehicle rolls onto him

Geordi Offord
12th Aug 2019 7:39 AM
A MAN was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday after a recreational vehicle rolled onto him.

Authorities, including the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, were called to the scene south of Biggenden late yesterday afternoon.

The man in his 50s sustained chest and abdominal injuries after the broken down vehicle he was trying to remove from the road rolled onto him.

He was treated on scene and transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

