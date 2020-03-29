Man airlifted to hospital, after incident involving wallaby

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a motorcyclist to hospital, after he collided with a wallaby.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a motorcyclist to hospital, after he collided with a wallaby.

A PATIENT has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital, after they were injured in a traffic collision with a wallaby.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a 60-year-old man this morning, after he was driving a motorcycle that collided with a wallaby.

When the patient was rescued, he told crew members that he was travelling southwest of Childers about midmorning, when the wallaby jumped directly into his path and the collision was unavoidable.

The motorbike slid a short distance after the collision occurred.

Paramedics from QAS treated the man before transferring him to the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter, which was able to land near the crash site, at a clearing close.

He was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after he sustained leg injuries.