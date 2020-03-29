Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a motorcyclist to hospital, after he collided with a wallaby.
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a motorcyclist to hospital, after he collided with a wallaby.
News

Man airlifted to hospital, after incident involving wallaby

Rhylea Millar
29th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PATIENT has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital, after they were injured in a traffic collision with a wallaby.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a 60-year-old man this morning, after he was driving a motorcycle that collided with a wallaby.

When the patient was rescued, he told crew members that he was travelling southwest of Childers about midmorning, when the wallaby jumped directly into his path and the collision was unavoidable.

The motorbike slid a short distance after the collision occurred.

Paramedics from QAS treated the man before transferring him to the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter, which was able to land near the crash site, at a clearing close.

He was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after he sustained leg injuries.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIVE: Vote count in the battle of Bundy

        premium_icon LIVE: Vote count in the battle of Bundy

        News +Results of Bundaberg Regional Council’s vote count on election night.

        Suspected snake bite lands man in hospital

        premium_icon Suspected snake bite lands man in hospital

        News Paramedics were called to the private address overnight.

        EARLY VOTES: Massive shake-up to North Burnett council

        premium_icon EARLY VOTES: Massive shake-up to North Burnett council

        News Many of the mayor's counterparts won't be joining her in chambers.

        'Enormous tsunami' of cases coming

        'Enormous tsunami' of cases coming

        Health 3600 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed across Australia