Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Surgery at accident scene
News

Rescue chopper doctor performs surgery at accident scene

Navarone Farrell
by
14th May 2019 1:57 PM | Updated: 6:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LifeFlight critical care doctor has performed delicate surgery on a man, who had been trapped by his legs, in a piece of farming machinery.

The Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was sent to a private property, in the Scenic Rim region, just before 9:30am.

On arrival, the crew found emergency service personnel working on a man, who was trapped inside a skip, with his legs pinned by an auger.

The aeromedical team worked alongside Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews to try to free the man safely.

Aeromedical team on site at Coleyville after a shocking accident.
Aeromedical team on site at Coleyville after a shocking accident. RACQ LifeFlight

"It was a tremendous team effort. Everyone had a role to play," said LifeFlight's Nick Johnson. "The paramedics had been working on him, talking to him and reassuring him, while the fire officers put a harness around him, under his arms, to lift him out as his legs were released."

After consultation about the patient's medical situation, it was decided the critical care doctor would carry out surgery, at the scene, with the assistance of another doctor.

"His injuries were serious. We managed to get him out, give him the best treatment possible on location and get him safely on his way to hospital in Brisbane," said Dr Johnson.

The worker, who was in critical condition, was then airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

editors picks lifeflight qas racq
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    A win for understaffed Childers Courthouse

    premium_icon A win for understaffed Childers Courthouse

    Politics PEOPLE power has prevailed in the fight for a review of the staffing issue at the Childers Courthouse

    Forum focus: Pitt's plan to fill Bundy's empty CBD shops

    premium_icon Forum focus: Pitt's plan to fill Bundy's empty CBD shops

    Politics How Keith Pitt will fill empty stores.

    • 14th May 2019 6:48 PM
    Victim of brutal CBD bashing has bike stolen while in hospital

    premium_icon Victim of brutal CBD bashing has bike stolen while in...

    News When you're having a bad day, you're having a bad day.

    RATINGS: How the Hinkler candidates scored out of 10

    premium_icon RATINGS: How the Hinkler candidates scored out of 10

    Politics Which candidates shone on a big night for the region