Man airlifted in ‘serious but stable condition’ after crash

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was “seriously injured” in a car crash on Saturday.

A RACQ LifeFlight spokesperson said it’s believed he was driving along a highway, in the North Burnett region, when he lost control of his vehicle, rolled and smashed into a tree.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper was sent to the scene shortly after 8am, where the pilot was able to land the aircraft nearby.

“The aeromedical crew worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to treat the man, aged in his seventies, for multiple injuries,” the spokesperson said.

“The rescue chopper then flew the man to Gympie, where he was transferred into the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

“The Sunshine Coast aeromedical team then flew the patient to the Royal Brisbane and Women‘s Hospital.”

The spokesperson said he was transported in a serious but stable condition.

MORE STORIES