Man airlifted from Fraser Island after snake bite

RESCUE MISSION: A man in his 60s was airlifted from Fraser Island after he was bitten by a snake earlier this morning.

RESCUE MISSION: A man in his 60s was airlifted from Fraser Island after he was bitten by a snake earlier this morning. RACQ LifeFLight

A VENOMOUS black whip snake is believed to have bitten a man at Fraser Island.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man to hospital, after he was bitten by a snake on Fraser Island in the early hours of this morning.

The tourist, aged in his sixties, was reportedly on the verandah of his island accommodation, just before 2am, when he leaned on the railing and was bitten on the hand.

The man was treated by the island's Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic, before being transported to the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, which had landed at Eurong.

The patient was in a stable condition, when he was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital.