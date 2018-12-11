Man airlifted from Fraser after suspected irukandji sting

RESCUE MISSION: A tourist has been airlifted from Fraser Island after a suspected jellyfish sting.

A SUSPECTED jellyfish sting has left a man in severe pain and requiring hospital treatment after a swim at Fraser Island.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted the tourist to hospital yesterday.

The man told his rescuers he was swimming on the western side of Fraser Island, when he suddenly felt intense pain.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated him on the scene, before the rescue chopper was called.

A QAS spokesman said the man had been diagnosed with "possible irukandji syndrome”.

The holidaymaker was airlifted to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition, but reportedly in a lot of pain