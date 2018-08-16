UPDATE: Man airlifted after truck rollover in region

UPDATE | 12.02pm: A MAN has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital with serious facial injuries after a truck rolled down an embankment south of Miriam Vale this morning.

Queensland Police Service reported that traffic has cleared at the scene and are investigating the crash.

EARLIER | 10.23am: A RESCUE helicopter is airlifting a male driver after a truck rolled down an embankment about 30km south of Miriam Vale near Colosseum this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call at 9.27am for a crash on the Bruce Highway, 70km north of Gin Gin.

It is believed the vehicle was a semi-trailer carrying a boat.

#GinGin - A patient has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital stable with head and leg injuries following a reported truck rollover on the Bruce_Hwy around 9.30am. pic.twitter.com/p3mXQNm1fb — South-East Queensland Alert (@seqalert) August 16, 2018

A spokesperson for QAS said the man was suffering a head injury and leg injury and needed to be airlifted to hospital.

Lifeflight is on scene as well Queensland Police Service who are diverting traffic.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.