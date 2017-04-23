27°
Man airlifted after quad bike fall

Hayley Nissen
| 23rd Apr 2017 10:10 AM
The Bundaberg LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter transported a man to Bundaberg Hospital following a quad bike accident Friday.
The Bundaberg LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter transported a man to Bundaberg Hospital following a quad bike accident Friday. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A MAN has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital with a suspected spinal injury after falling from his quad bike.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter transported the man, in his 70s, from Mundubbera Hospital to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday afternoon after the bike accident on Friday at the man's property.

Quad bikes have been in the spotlight this year, with the introduction in February of new safety laws which prevent children under the age of eight from riding as passengers.

Wearing a helmet has also become mandatory when travelling on roads.

The laws were in response to an increase in quad bike fatalities in Queensland.

Operators found not complying with the new legislation will be hit with a $365 fine and the loss of three demerit points.

