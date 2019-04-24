UPDATE: Man airlifted after Oakhurst crash

A man has been stabilised and flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a car crash in Oakhurst overnight.

UPDATE 9.10AM:

MORE details have emerged of a horror crash near Maryborough overnight which left a man with serious injuries.

Paramedics reached the scene of a single-car crash into a tree on Maryborough Biggenden Rd in Oakhurst about midnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor for Wide Bay Nigel Jones confirmed on arrival crews found a 38-year-old man suffering significant leg injuries and an altered level of consciousness.

"The patient was transported via helicopter to Hervey Bay Hospital and later retrieved to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition," he said.

A Sunshine Coast University Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the patient was being treated in a stable condition.

EARLIER:

A MAN in his 30s was left in a critical condition after a car crashed into tree in Oakhurst.

Emergency services were called to the accident on Maryborough Biggenden Rd at 12.02am today.

The patient suffered serious leg injuries and was transported in a critical condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The man was later transferred to Sunshine Coast University Hospital by the Bundaberg rescue helicopter in a serious but stable condition.