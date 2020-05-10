Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man airlifted after grain mixer accident

by Nathan Edwards
10th May 2020 7:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been airlifted in a serious condition to a Brisbane hospital after his hand became stuck in a grain mixer near Toowoomba on Sunday.

The man, aged in his thirties, was treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service Crews before being transported to Toowoomba Hospital where he would then be airlifted via RACQ LifeFlight on to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It is reported the man's right hand was severely injured after it became stuck in a grain mixer on a private property in the Western Downs region.

Originally published as Man airlifted after grain mixer accident

grain mixer rescue chopper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sneak peek at big changes coming to The Waves

        premium_icon Sneak peek at big changes coming to The Waves

        News Renovations are well underway at The Waves Sports Club, with big changes coming – including fewer pokies.

        New bulk-billed GP for adolescents in Bundaberg

        premium_icon New bulk-billed GP for adolescents in Bundaberg

        News Young adults will soon have access to a bulk-billed GP with Dr Adeel Khan joining...

        GOOD NEWS: No COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

        GOOD NEWS: No COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

        Health No active cases but no excuse for complacency