Man airlifted after fishing accident

LIFEFLIGHT: A man suffered lower limb injuries after a fishing accident and was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital.
LIFEFLIGHT: A man suffered lower limb injuries after a fishing accident and was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital.

A MAN who was involved in a fishing accident had to be flown to Bundaberg Hospital due to his lower limb injuries.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted the man in his thirties after the accident on Northwest Island, about 75 kilometres off the coast of Gladstone.

He received lower limb injuries and was treated at the scene by an off-duty doctor.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue landed shortly after and a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic assessed the man.

He was then airlifted to Bundaberg in a stable condition.

