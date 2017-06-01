Man airlifted after fall from roof

TRANSPORT: The RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter transports a man who fell from a roof north of Maryborough.

A MAN in his 50s has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after falling from the roof of a scout building.

The incident occurred yesterday morning just north of Maryborough.

The man, from Hervey Bay, had been putting a new roof on the building when he fell, sustaining leg fractures and a hand injury.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported the man to Maryborough Airport where they were met by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, who flew him in a stable condition.