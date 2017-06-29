Man airlifted after crash at motorbike park

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter at an earlier job in Gayndah.

A MAN in his 30s has suffered a suspected broken leg after crashing his motorcycle at a motorbike adventure park 150km south-west of Gayndah.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the park just after 11am yesterday morning and landed at the site.

A Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic was on the scene first to treat the man, before the LifeFlight Critical Care Doctor arrived to provide additional treatment.

The motorcyclist was then airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.