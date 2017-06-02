Man airlifted after 3m fall from balcony

A MAN in his 30s has been flown to hospital from Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island with a suspected back injury after he fell from a balcony after attending a wedding.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the resort just after noon yesterday.

The man from the ACT - who had been at the resort for the wedding overnight - fell about 3m about 10am.

It's believed he spent time laying on the ground before he crawled into another area of the resort, where room service staff found him and raised the alarm.