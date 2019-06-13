Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Peter Sampieri
Anthony Peter Sampieri
News

Man admits to raping girl at dance studio

by AAP
13th Jun 2019 11:58 AM

A convicted rapist has admitted he raped a seven-year-old girl he'd choked and detained in a Sydney dance studio bathroom.

Anthony Peter Sampieri, 55, on Thursday pleaded guilty to three counts of child rape and seven other charges in Sydney's Central Local Court after the attack in a Kogarah dance studio bathroom in November 2018.

As a result of the guilty pleas, five charges relating to alleged assaults and using a child to make child abuse material were withdrawn.

A bearded Sampieri appeared via video link as his lawyer, Penny Musgrave, entered the pleas on his behalf.

He was committed to Downing Centre Local Court for sentence on June 21.

More Stories

convicted rapist dance studio editors picks rape sydney

Top Stories

    Shock decision: Council CEO resigns after nine months

    premium_icon Shock decision: Council CEO resigns after nine months

    Breaking NORTH Burnett Regional Council CEO Gary Rinehart has resigned due to personal reasons just nine months into the role.

    • 13th Jun 2019 12:27 PM
    Time for common sense: What's next for Hinkler Regional Deal

    premium_icon Time for common sense: What's next for Hinkler Regional Deal

    Opinion Opinion: Trad and McCormack can solve political impasse

    • 13th Jun 2019 11:01 AM
    GREEN LIGHT: Bundy cannabis firm clears final hurdle

    premium_icon GREEN LIGHT: Bundy cannabis firm clears final hurdle

    Business Medicinal cannabis company given manufacturing thumbs up

    How paedophile photographer found child victims

    premium_icon How paedophile photographer found child victims

    Crime "He was a master manipulator ... he set out in a calculated way ..."