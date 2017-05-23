Man admits stalking, assaulting, having sex with girl, 14

OBSESSED STALKER: The then-19-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, spied on her at school before luring her to a park late at night and assaulting her.

AN OBSESSED Bargara man became violent and stalked his 14-year-old schoolgirl lover on social media after she dumped him.

The then-19-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, spied on her at school before luring her to a park late at night and assaulting her.

When her upset father called police after his daughter informed him about the assault, officers found a 30cm pig knife, zip ties, balaclava, gloves and lubricant inside the 19-year-old man's backpack.

The now-20-year-old went before Judge Helen Bowskill QC in the Bundaberg District Court where she sentenced him to three years jail, saying his bad behaviour had been "threatening and intimidating”.

The man pleaded guilty to more than seven offences including unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under 16, stalking the 14-year-old with violence between , assault and unlawfully depriving a child of her liberty, attempting to pervert the course of justice, possession of a knife in public and breach of bail.

Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson said the girl had been in a 10-month relationship with the man when he was 18 and 19.

When she ended the relationship he was upset and became obsessed, using social media platforms Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram to send her messages - even getting friends at school to keep an eye on her and report back to him.

Some messages were abusive and the spurned lover took over the online site of one of her friends to contact her and meet in a park at 11pm.

When she realised it was not her friend, he grabbed her, a struggle ensued, she dropped to the ground, he put his hand over her mouth and pushed her into a bus shelter.

The girl ran off and he chased her, the girl screaming for him to let her go which he eventually did.

Ms Wilson said the man also tried to get someone to change the passwords on his electronic devices as he wanted any evidence on Facebook deleted.

He also asked his sister to tell police it was her using the internet site that later tried to contact the girl.

"It has had significant impact on her. Her school grades have declined and she rarely leaves the house anymore,” Ms Wilson said

"She has nightmares, feels anxious and is in pain,” she said.

"The offending is serious.

"He took advantage of a girl, 14, and became obsessed with her.”

Ms Wilson said he sent the victim messages, followed her before the violent incident in the park.

"It was extremely intimidating and threatening for her,” she said.

"It was for his own self gratification.

"It was exploitative behaviour.

"Harm was done to her and it calls for a prison term.”

Defence barrister Peter Richards said the man seemed to be intelligent and had studied for a degree.

Judge Bowskill said it was extremely concerning to the community that a young man starting off his life and being involved in intimate relationships with women should behave in such a way.

"You cannot engage with another human being with behaviour of this kind. It is just unacceptable,” she told him.

"It is inappropriate, unlawful and illegal ... you are an adult and she is a child.”

Judge Bowskill said it had descended into his obsessive behaviour, sending her abusive messages on social media platforms and getting people to watch her at school and take photos.

"And you grabbed her and shoved her against a bus shelter,” she said.

"You hacked into her friend's Facebook account.

"I hope you learn from this to be far more respectful. That's just life - relationships end.”

The man was sentenced to three years jail but, with 333 days served in custody, was released immediately.

The remaining two years will hang over his head.

He was also ordered to complete three years supervised probation.

A five-year restraining order was set, with Judge Bowskill saying he must have "absolutely no contact” with the victim.