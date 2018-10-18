Man admits fleeing from police a "dick move"

BY HIS own admission, attempting to flee from police and turning the headlights off on his car at midnight was a "dick move", but the show of remorse was not enough for a Tucabia man to avoid jail when he was sentenced on Monday.

Tynan John King, 36, was facing Grafton Local Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to a number of charges dating from June, including driving while disqualified, drive vehicle with illicit drug present, possessing prohibited drug and driving dangerously.

According to police facts tendered to court, at 12.05am on July 1 police attempted to stop King for a breath test.

As police went around the roundabout on Prince and Fitzroy streets, King sped off and turned off his headlights, which was particularly dangerous because there was a high amount of foot traffic in the area as several licensed premises had closed. The police facts noted "the propensity for danger to pedestrian and other road users was extreme".

Police observed the vehicle continue north towards the Bacon St intersection and turn left without indicating.

At that time police activated their warning devices and called for assistance to stop the "erratic, reckless and dangerous manner of the driver", who then crossed onto the wrong side of the road after failing to take a turn and narrowly missed a parked ute in a driveway before coming to a stop.

After searching the car, police found 2.5g of marijuana and King was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station where he claimed he was following his partner, whom he believed was being unfaithful, and had turned off the headlights of his car so the partner would not see him following.

King's solicitor Greg Coombes said of the seven charges his client faced, only the driving dangerously charge was serious enough to be imprisoned for, however he showed his remorse immediately to police.

Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced King to four months jail for drive dangerously and three months for driving while disqualified, which will expire on January 14. He was also fined $1400, disqualified from driving for three years, made to do 100 hours of community service and put under a Community Corrections Order for 12 months.