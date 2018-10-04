Menu
A man has been found not guilty after he was accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl who was staying in his home.
Man acquitted of child abuse after crime TV show argument

Chloe Lyons
3rd Oct 2018 4:58 PM
A MAN has been acquitted of molesting a 10-year-old girl that slept over at his home after his barrister argued the girl's memory may have come from a television show.

The man, who the Daily has chosen not to name, was subjected to a two-day trial in Maroochydore District Court, with the jury returning their not-guilty verdict within two hours.

He was facing one charge of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12 while under care.

In her evidence the girl, now 14, accused the man of putting one hand down her pants and one up her shirt while she slept in a bed next to his daughters.

She told police the man "squished" her genitals and asked if it felt "nice" during the alleged assault.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis argued the girl's story had changed between when she made admissions of a sexual assault to two friends, then to teacher and finally police.

The court heard the girl told her friends she'd been raped twice when she was 10, although none of the alleged incidents involved actual rape.

One of the incidents sounded similar to the alleged incident committed by the man, but involved a different perpetrator.

Mr Lewis said the girl's admission came after the school had spoken to students about how to access Kids Help Line.

He said she'd also watched a crime show that described a girl being sexually assaulted soon before making admissions.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings argued it took the girl so long to come forward because "she was developing and growing".

He further stated the girl didn't change her story throughout cross-examination.

