Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Crime

Man accuses cops after they found wife 'likely' spent his money

by Tegan Annett
25th Jul 2018 11:16 AM
A MAN refused to believe his wife was responsible for spending his money on groceries and accused police of failing to properly investigate "fraudulent" transactions because of his bipolar disorder.

But a Queensland court found detectives in Bundaberg and Gladstone did not discriminate against John Robert Cook, who filed a complaint with the Anti-Discrimination Commission on January 23.

Mr Cook claimed police did not properly investigate his suspicions that stores were fraudulently taking money from his account.

Detective Andrew Self of Bundaberg and Detective Roger Hodgson of Gladstone said they closed their investigations due to a lack of evidence and found the relevant transactions had most likely been made by Mr Cook's wife, Monique.

Their investigations were upheld by Bundaberg Queensland Civil Administrative Tribunal member Samantha Traves, who dismissed the case and ordered Mr Cook to pay $1100 in court costs.

Mr Cook's case was first investigated by Detective Hodgson, who closed it in 2014, and later reviewed by Detective Self.

During the investigation Mr Cook was unable to identify a clear cause of fraudulent activity, but pointed to transactions at Coles at Gladstone and Chrisco as his "best guess".

Mrs Cook later admitted buying the groceries at Coles in Gladstone.

The court document said Detective Self then obtained a recording of Mrs Cook placing orders with Chrisco, and a separate call when she attempted to convince the operator she had been the victim of fraud and needed a refund.

In the decision, delivered at a hearing Mr Cook did not attend, Ms Traves said Detective Self was "patient and respectful", and that investigations had been conducted appropriately.

Bundaberg News Mail

