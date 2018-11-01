Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba Courthouse Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Toowoomba Courthouse Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Crime

Man accused of ramming police car refused bail

Peter Hardwick
by
31st Oct 2018 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-YEAR-OLD man accused of reversing his car into a police car and speeding away has been denied bail.

Cambooya man Sloan Thor Norton Heaford appeared before Toowoomba Magistrates Court today on 14 charges arising from alleged incidents on Monday afternoon.

He was not required to enter any pleas to the charges which include two counts of dangerous driving, wilful damage of police property, receiving tainted property and possessing dangerous drugs.

His solicitor Brad Skuse told the court his client's mother had travelled from Nanango to support her son in court and would offer him a bail address.

However, through police prosecutor Sergeant Al Windsor, police objected to bail.

Police claim Heaford had been driving a "car of interest" on Margaret St when he stopped at the Neil St lights.

An unmarked car had pulled in behind the vehicle while a marked police van pulled up in front of the vehicle of interest.

Police claim Heaford reversed his car into the unmarked police car and sped away but was located later.

Mr Skuse said the police case was strong and his client had made certain admissions.

His client instructed that he "panicked", Mr Skuse said.

Police had body cam and dash cam footage of the alleged incident, the court heard.

Magistrate Robbie Davies noted Heaford was on bail for other matters when the incident was alleged to have occurred.

Mr Davies refused bail and remanded Heaford in custody and adjourned the case for mention back in the same court on November 15.

bail courts police ramming sloan thor norton heaford
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Dying mum tells kids 'I'm off to join the angels'

    premium_icon Dying mum tells kids 'I'm off to join the angels'

    News "MUM will be an angel soon.” These are the words 32-year-old Sally Weller tells daughter, Laylah, 4, as she knows her fight is nearly over.

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    How much you'll earn as a Bundy Uber driver

    premium_icon How much you'll earn as a Bundy Uber driver

    News Report reveals details of driver payments

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Regional apprentice subsidy announced

    premium_icon Regional apprentice subsidy announced

    Politics Regional businesses will soon be able to access government subsidies

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy cops fighting the good fight against DV

    premium_icon Bundy cops fighting the good fight against DV

    News Bundy numbers fall as police make inroads

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners