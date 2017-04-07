28°
Man accused of torturing partner

Carolyn Booth
| 7th Apr 2017 7:33 AM
BAIL REFUSED: A 33-year-old man will remain behind bars accused of serious domestic violence offences.

A MAN facing a string of extremely serious domestic violence and criminal offences has been refused bail.

The 33-year-old is charged with three counts each of torture and deprivation of liberty and one count each of common assault and choking, suffocating or strangling against his former partner - the mother of their two children.

The allegations are that the man committed domestic violence offences against the woman over a two-year period with the incidents escalating in the last six months to the point where the woman was forced to flee.

He is also facing a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, evading police and obstructing police.

In the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, defence lawyer Nick Larter argued that his client should be released on the condition that he go to a rehabilitation facility and take part in a six-month program.

But in opposing bail, police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said the serious domestic violence offending was at the highest end and the man faced a lengthy term of imprisonment if convicted.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin agreed with the prosecution and said the allegations demonstrated both prolonged physical and emotional abuse, with the woman subjected to threats and actual violence that resulted in significant injuries.

Adding to her concerns was the alleged role the man's family played in assisting him to avoid police and child protection authorities.

The man was refused bail and remanded in custody, with the matter adjourned to next month.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg court court

