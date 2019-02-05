Menu
The man accused of murdering Breeana Robinson has had strict conditions placed on his expected bail. Picture: Adam Head
Crime

Accused cheerleader killer’s sex terms

by Phoebe Loomes and AAP
5th Feb 2019 8:47 AM

A GOLD Coast man accused of throwing a cheerleader off a balcony will be required to inform anyone he intends to begin sexual relations with of his bail conditions.

Dan Shearin, 45, who has changed his name to Jayden Moorea, is set to be granted bail after being charged last month with murdering 21-year-old Breeana Robinson.

Ms Robinson, who was his girlfriend, died after plunging from the 11th floor of a luxury Southport apartment in 2013.

Despite prosecution concerns he is a flight risk, could reoffend or interfere with witnesses, judge Debra Mullins has indicated she would deal with concerns by imposing strict bail conditions on Mr Shearin â€" including informing police of any new sexual partners.

He will be subject to a 8pm-5am curfew and made to surrender his passport. Mr Shearin would also have to tell police if he intended to begin any sexual relationship, as well as inform the person of his bail orders.

Breeana Robinson plunged to her death off a building in 2013. Photo: Supplied.
His bail hearing in Brisbane Supreme Court was adjourned to Monday afternoon for lawyers to determine stipulations around his electronic monitoring.

The father and former cruise ship worker changed his name to Moorea after a French Polynesian island and his favourite cruise ship destination.

Police have said new opinions from biomechanics experts played a big part in his recent arrest. The evidence suggested that Ms Robinson, who was legally blind, was thrown from the balcony.

Mr Shearin has also been charged with allegedly deleting text messages about what occurred during a domestic incident on the night Ms Robinson died.

Dan Shearin, 45, who has changed his name to Jayden Moorea, is brought into Southport Magistrates Court following his arrest.
