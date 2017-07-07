Man accused of threatening and then suffocating wife

A BUNDABERG man accused of threatening his wife with a rifle and attempting to suffocate her, has been refused bail because of the seriousness of the allegations.

The man fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with a series of domestic violence offences: assault causing bodily harm on March 30 at Elliott Heads, choking/suffocation, two counts of assault, and threatening violence/discharge firearms at night.

Police also charged him with two counts of unlawful possession of weapons.

Police allege he pointed a firearm towards the woman to cause fear during a dispute.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess opposed bail, saying the allegations were at the higher end of domestic violence.

Defence lawyer Trinity McGarvie said bail should be considered as the man had been in custody three months and had no criminal history in Queensland.

She said he would live in Gympie and then Yeppoon where he had work.

"There are a number of disparities in evidence,” Ms McGarvie said.

"She said she bled all over a bed but there is no DNA evidence or blood at the scene.”

Ms McGarvie said a 000 call was made by a friend of the man after receiving texts.

She said the woman's version about the issue of a gun was contradicted by forensic evidence.

"She says the gun used on her had a scope. But forensic evidence is (that there was) no scope on the rifle,” Ms McGarvie said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the man had made some admissions and police who attended had seen the woman's injuries.

Ms Merrin said the man had also been in the house for some time after the woman left.

She said she had to assess police assertions that the man was a threat to himself, community, and witnesses, and that he intended to contest prosecution allegations.

She said it was not in dispute that the man had possession of a firearm on the night and did produce it.

Ms Merrin said it was of concern that he had an unlicensed weapon and scope.

She refused bail and adjourned the matter to November.