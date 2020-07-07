Man accused of strangling his fiance to stand trial

A man will stand trial for alleged strangulation charges in the Maroochydore District Court.

A man who is accused of pinning his fiance down and strangling her for 30 seconds will face trial in the coming weeks.

The man denies the charge of strangulation in a domestic setting applied on June 4 for a judge-only trial due to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying jury trials.

A decision handed down by the District Court of Queensland last week said the man would be eligible to have a judge-only trial in the Maroochydore District Court.

The court hard the couple, who were engaged, had come home from a wedding on April 6, 2019 and the alleged victim was upset by a comment her partner had made about a female guest at the wedding.

"The allegation is that after the complainant threw a book at the defendant, he pushed her down on to the bed, grabbing her throat with one hand and pinning her down with his other arm," the document read.

It is also alleged that he then strangled her for 30 seconds.

The document read the alleged victim's case would rely on the evidence that the couple of five years were regularly having verbal arguments in the months leading up to the alleged strangulation.

The defence will be challenging the credibility of the alleged victim, stating the actions on the night could not be classified as strangulation.

Judge Gary Long agreed there would be too much of a delay waiting for a jury trial, which would be violating the man's rights, and granted him a judge-only trial.

The document read the trial could be listed in the week of July 27.

If this story has affected you or you're in need of assistance, please call 1800 Respect.