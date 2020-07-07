Man accused of stealing car involved in fatal crash in court

IN COURT: The man accused of stealing the car involved in a crash which killed a 63-year-old man has had his matter heard in court.

THE man accused of stealing a car that was involved in a crash which killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man last night had his matter briefly heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

Robert Noel Fisher is facing one charge each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Fisher was still in hospital after sustaining injuries in the crash.

He said Fisher is also likely to be charged with a more serious offence.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again tomorrow morning.