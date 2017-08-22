Man accused of stabbing neighbour to argue self-defence

The court heard the man had been swinging punches and Kohler produced a pocket knife he used for work as he was defending himself and his partner.

SELF-DEFENCE will be argued by a Childers man accused of wounding another man with a small knife in rural Horton.

Lawyer, Thomas Bray successfully argued in Bundaberg Magistrates Court that Bradley Kohler, 38, should be granted bail after being charged with a wounding offence on Friday.

In making the bail application, Mr Bray said Kohler went to a property where there were people who owed him money following a car crash. He knew the person and there was no animosity.

Mr Bray said while Kohler was knocking on a window to get attention a neighbour called out about the noise.

"He says the neighbour was very aggressive and likely affected by something," Mr Bray said.

Kohler, there with his partner, alleged the man came out throwing punches toward him, and then threw a brick at them.

"He (Kohler) was acting in self -defence of himself and another. He did not provoke the assault," Mr Bray said.

"He does intend to contest this matter. Issues of self- defence and defence of another will be raised."

The court heard the man had been swinging punches and Kohler produced a pocket knife he used for work as he was defending himself and his partner.

Mr Bray said Kohler should be allowed bail as it would be some time before the matter was heard.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin granted bail on condition Kohler not go near the man making the complaint. And he must report weekly to Childers police.