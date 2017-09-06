28°
Man accused of stabbing his father to death

Bundaberg police lead a man away from the scene of a stabbing fataility last night. PHOTO: 7 Wide Bay
by Ross irby

DAVID Llewellyn Rein has been charged with the murder of his father who was allegedly stabbed to death at a Yandaran property last night.

In a brief mention before Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning duty lawyer Thomas Bray said Rein did not wish to appear before the court and the matter was set aside to October 26.

The police prosecution said there was quite a bit of forensic evidence to be obtained and it may not be ready for the October 26 date.

Rein was remanded in custody and will also face one charge of wounding.

