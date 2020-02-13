Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CROSSBOW INJURY: Bucket, a beloved Irish wolfhound puppy has had to euthanized after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow.
CROSSBOW INJURY: Bucket, a beloved Irish wolfhound puppy has had to euthanized after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow.
News

Man accused of shooting puppy will defend his charges

Aisling Brennan
12th Feb 2020 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged with shooting a puppy with a longbow will be given the chance to defend himself at a two-day hearing in May.

Robert Bruce Stewart, 59, lodged not guilty pleas last month to his charges of committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and recklessly beating and seriously injuring an animal.

Mr Stewart was charged after police were called to a South Golden Beach property about 8am on Friday, December 6.

Police will allege Mr Stewart fired three arrows at an Irish wolfhound puppy, named Bucket, with the third striking the dog in the back.

Bucket was taken to a veterinarian for treatment but was euthanised.

Magistrate Karen Stafford has reserved a two-day hearing listing for May 5 and 6 at Byron Bay Local Court.

animal cruelty case byron bay crime byron bay local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agricultural event’s first stint in Bundaberg

        premium_icon Agricultural event’s first stint in Bundaberg

        News Next Gen’s Case IH Step UP conference is coming to Bundaberg this year.

        REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        premium_icon REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        Crime Police have alleged the man who set St Mary’s Catholic Church alight also tried to...

        New brand to help crack open macadamia market

        premium_icon New brand to help crack open macadamia market

        News Chief executive Larry McHugh said it was an exciting time and the culmination of...

        Nuts about future of macadamia

        premium_icon Nuts about future of macadamia

        News Avondale farmer John Brand said he was excited to see what the future holds in...