Man accused of sexual acts against dog and child

A Mackay man is charged with 14 offences including child rape and having sex with a dog.

A Mackay man is charged with 14 offences including child rape and having sex with a dog.

A MACKAY man accused of child rape and bestiality is seeking government funding for psychological testing for his case, which is "likely" be finalised as a sentence.

The case was briefly mentioned today in Mackay District Court when the man, in his 30s, was indicted on 14 offences.

It is alleged within about 19 months at West Mackay he sexually abused and raped a child aged under 12.

The alleged child sexual abuse occurred within 19 months from 2018 to 2019 in West Mackay.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with one count of rape, two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 under care and three counts of making child abuse material.

It is also alleged in that same time frame, between January 1, 2018 and August 1 last year, he had sex with a dog.

He is facing seven counts of bestiality.

It is also alleged he was found with child abuse material in September last year.

More stories:

Shocking claims of animal sex, lies and videotape

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

Uncle's vile sex abuse against six year olds

Dog basher escapes jail term over sickening attack

The man was initially granted bail, but his freedom was later revoked following fresh charges and he has remained in custody.

"It's a likely sentence," Fisher Dore solicitor Antoinette Morton told the court.

"There is also a request for funding in relation to a psychological report that's currently before Legal Aid."

The court heard it was unknown how long it may take to approve or reject the request.

Ms Morton said a barrister had been briefed in relation to the case, which was adjourned to a later date for mention.

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

If convicted, he could face up to seven years jail for bestiality.

The maximum penalty for rape is life, while for possessing or making child abuse material it is 20 years, which is increased to 25 years if the act is committed using a hidden network or anonymising service.