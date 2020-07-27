Menu
A man facing a string of serious domestic violence offences had matters heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
Man accused of serious DV offences appears in court

Geordi Offord
27th Jul 2020 4:30 PM
A MAN who is facing 38 serious domestic violence charges had other matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also facing six further charges including three counts of contravening a domestic violence order and threats to distribute intimate image or prohibited visual recording.

The man’s lawyer Edwina Rowan asked for the matter to be adjourned and indicated there may be an application for bail on the next occasion.

The matters were adjourned to be heard again on September 17.

If you or someone you know needs help you can phone:

  • EDON Place: 4153 6820
  • Phoenix House: 4153 4299
  • DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  • DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  • Sexual Assault Helpline: 1800 010 120
  • 1800 RESPECT
  • Lifeline: 13 11 14
  • Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

In an emergency phone 000.

