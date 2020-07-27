Man accused of serious DV offences appears in court

A man facing a string of serious domestic violence offences had matters heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

A MAN who is facing 38 serious domestic violence charges had other matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also facing six further charges including three counts of contravening a domestic violence order and threats to distribute intimate image or prohibited visual recording.

The man’s lawyer Edwina Rowan asked for the matter to be adjourned and indicated there may be an application for bail on the next occasion.

The matters were adjourned to be heard again on September 17.

