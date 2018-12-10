Menu
John Bircsak, who did not appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court this morning, was charged with two counts of murder.
Crime

Man accused of Calliope murders remanded in custody

Sarah Barnham
by
10th Dec 2018 11:02 AM | Updated: 11:02 AM
THE CALLIOPE man accused of murdering two residents at a caravan park has been remanded in custody.

John Bircsak did not appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court this morning, charged with two counts of murder.

Charges were laid following the discovery of two bodies, a 60-year-old woman and 63-year-old man at the Calliope Caravan Park Thursday afternoon.

Mr Bircsak was represented in court by defence lawyer Rio Ramos.

Ms Ramos told the court she was seeking a brief of evidence for her client. A bail application was not made.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the documents would take 12 weeks to compile.

The brief of evidence is expected to be prepared by March 4 with Mr Bircsak ordered to appear via video from in custody on March 11.

Gladstone Observer

