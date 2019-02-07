Menu
Man accused of murdering girlfriend fitted with tracking tag

by Greg Stolz
7th Feb 2019 11:38 AM
ACCUSED murderer Jayden Moorea, aka Dan Shearin, has arrived at a Gold Coast police station to have an electronic tracking device fitted.

Moorea is charged with the 2013 murder of his cheerleader girlfriend Breeana Robinson who plunged to her death from their Southport high rise balcony.

He was granted Supreme Court bail on Monday on strict conditions including that he wear a tracking device.

But no devices were available at Southport watch-house and he was released without one being fitted.

The move sparked fury from Ms Robinson's family who launched a petition demanding he be put back behind bars.

Moorea has arrived at Southport police station this morning with his lawyer to have the tracking device fitted.

