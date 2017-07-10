Man accused of kneeing girlfriend in the face refused bail

CASE ADJOURNED: Officers called to a house in Bundaberg West found a woman found bleeding from the face.

A BUNDABERG man accused of kneeing his girlfriend in her face during an argument while the pair were drinking has been refused bail.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen, in opposing the bail application in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, said officers had been called to a house in Bundaberg West about 4.15pm on July 6.

A woman at the house was found bleeding from her face, with substantial blood coming from her nose and facial piercings.

Snr Const Klaassen said the couple went to the house to have drinks with friends when someone had accused another person of cheating and the man asked the woman to leave with him.

Instead, the woman had yelled that she hated the man and didn't want to leave.

"He kneed her in the face,” Snr Const Klassen said.

The man appeared in custody before acting magistrate Neil Lavaring charged with contravening a domestic violence order.

Snr Const Klaassen said the man had three previous breaches of domestic violence orders in the past two years.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said the man was on a supervision order until October and had done well, complying with a probation order and a community service work order and the court could give him a chance on bail.

"He does not live with (the woman) and has the support of people including church groups,” he said.

A Corrective Services officer told the court the man was engaging well and completed 14 hours of an 80-hour community service work order.

Mr Lavaring said the offence involves an allegation of violence and the man was in show-cause situation.

Finding the man was a risk of reoffending, Mr Lavaring refused him bail, and adjourned the matter to later this month.