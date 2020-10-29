Man accused of killing pedestrian in stolen car mentioned

Robert Noel Fisher had his matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

THE man accused of stealing a car that was involved in a crash which killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man July had his matter briefly heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

Robert Noel Fisher is facing a long list of offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Fisher, who is in custody, did not appear in the courtroom and was represented by his lawyer Gavin James.

Mr James said the brief of evidence had been received and he needed time to take instructions from his client.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on December 17.