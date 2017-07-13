Man accused of killing friend back in custody ... for now

IN CUSTODY: Thomas Kenyon will reappear in court later this month.

A MAN accused of causing the death of a 65-year-old man at Gin Gin during a fight has appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Thomas Kenyon, 53, is charged with unlawfully striking the man causing death on September 18 last year.

He had been granted bail in March to live at a rural address that satisfied the court and police.

His lawyer had then argued about the length of time it would likely take for Kenyon's case to reach trial in a higher court.

Although not explained in open court why Kenyon was returned to custody this week, his lawyer Rian Dwyer again applied for bail.

Mr Dwyer said Kenyon owned property in Victoria but other than staying at a residence in the Bundaberg area available through a care agency, there was no alternative.

Mr Dwyer said he was trying to contact a person on behalf of Kenyon who may be able to help with an address suitable to police and further inquiries would be made.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said police prosecution previously had not objected to Kenyon being bailed to a suitable address.

But she indicated she was not minded to view care agency accommodation as being suitable.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said Kenyon also had outstanding warrants in Victoria.

Remanded in custody, Kenyon's part-heard bail application was adjourned to a date later this month.

The court had previously been told that the man collapsed and later died some days later on September 21, and that Kenyon would defend the unlawfulness of the striking after claiming it was he who had been hit first.