Accused nurse kidnapper to stand trail

Debris litters Ashmore Road after four men who allegedly kidnapped nurse Joesph Brooker tried to flee the area. Photo: Amanda Robbemond

ONE of the four men allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Pindara Private Hospital nurse Joseph Brooker will stand trial for the alleged crime.

Kai Swan, 19, appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday facing four charges in relation to the alleged kidnapping including torture, deprivation of liberty and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Swan and three accomplices are accused of stealing a car and abducting Mr Brooker outside the Pindara Private Hospital about 3am on December 1 last year, where he had been working the graveyard shift.

Joesph Brooker who was allegedly kidnapped by four men in December last year.

They allegedly threatened Mr Brooker with knives and a replica handgun, before stuffing him into the back of his own car and driving off.

The group drove Mr Brooker to an ATM on Parkwood Drive, Ashmore where they allegedly used his bank card to withdraw $500 cash.

Swan's co-accused Nicholas Dines was last week sentenced to five years prison after pleading guilty to his involvement.

Swan remained silent in court yesterday, dressed in a light blue shirt with the top button fastened.

The teenager has been in custody since he was charged with the offences in March.

He will face trial in the Southport District Court next year.