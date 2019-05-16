Man accused of going on crazy rampage at Burnett Heads

MAN CHARGED: A man has been arrested and charged with seven counts of wilful damage after a string of offences in Burnett Heads.

A 45-YEAR-OLD Bargara man was arrested on Wedneday and charged with seven counts of wilful damage after a string of offences at Burnett Heads beginning on Tuesday.

At the Lighthouse Hotel the man allegedly picked up a table and flipped it causing the marble table top to crack.

He allegedly went on to Marina Drive where he upturned bins and smashed a table and pot plants at one place, before throwing a sign through the front glass door of the Baltimore Port Marina Cafe.

Still at the marina, the man allegedly damaged two cars.

A silver Holden Barina hatchback parked in the car park allegedly had its driver's side door, mirror and window smashed with a metal bar and a red Jeep Grand Cherokee had a smashed rear driver's side window and panel damage.

The Bundaberg Port Marina also had the tops of 12 pedestal lights smashed which are worth $120 each.

The man was given bail and will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on June 3.