Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAN CHARGED: A man has been arrested and charged with seven counts of wilful damage after a string of offences in Burnett Heads.
MAN CHARGED: A man has been arrested and charged with seven counts of wilful damage after a string of offences in Burnett Heads. Brian Cassidy
Crime

Man accused of going on crazy rampage at Burnett Heads

Geordi Offord
by
16th May 2019 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 45-YEAR-OLD Bargara man was arrested on Wedneday and charged with seven counts of wilful damage after a string of offences at Burnett Heads beginning on Tuesday.

At the Lighthouse Hotel the man allegedly picked up a table and flipped it causing the marble table top to crack.

He allegedly went on to Marina Drive where he upturned bins and smashed a table and pot plants at one place, before throwing a sign through the front glass door of the Baltimore Port Marina Cafe.

Still at the marina, the man allegedly damaged two cars.

A silver Holden Barina hatchback parked in the car park allegedly had its driver's side door, mirror and window smashed with a metal bar and a red Jeep Grand Cherokee had a smashed rear driver's side window and panel damage.

The Bundaberg Port Marina also had the tops of 12 pedestal lights smashed which are worth $120 each.

The man was given bail and will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on June 3.

buncrime bundaberg crime burnett heads
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Father of three seeks $700K after workplace fall

    premium_icon Father of three seeks $700K after workplace fall

    News A FATHER of three has launched a claim for about $700,000 after sustaining an injury while working at a Central Queensland sawmill.

    Bundy firm's finger lickin' Asian KFC deal

    premium_icon Bundy firm's finger lickin' Asian KFC deal

    News Bundy chillis on the global stage.

    Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    premium_icon Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    Crime MAGISTRATE Terry Duroux has torn shreds off a repeat drug driver

    Celebrity chef pushes to put Bundy on national foodies map

    premium_icon Celebrity chef pushes to put Bundy on national foodies map

    Business Alastair McLeod visits region for national promotion