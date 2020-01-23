Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man accused of exploitative online chats faces court

Aisling Brennan
23rd Jan 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A NORTHERN Rivers man facing charges over child exploitation material is yet to enter any formal pleas.

Marc Dwayne Slade, 33, has remained in custody since his arrest at a Lismore business on November 6.

Police will allege Mr Slade engaged in online conversations with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, including conversations about sexually explicit acts.

But Mr Slade was allegedly speaking with detective from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit.

Upon his arrest, Mr Slade was charged with using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16, using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, possessing child abuse material and failing to comply with reporting obligations.

Police also executed a search warrant at a home near Casino and seized electronic devices.

Magistrate Jeff Linden on Monday relisted Mr Slade's matter to return to Lismore Local Court on March 23 for a brief committal status.

More Stories

Show More
child abuse and sex crimes squad child exploitation editors picks lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg locals' strangest excuses for committing crimes

        premium_icon Bundaberg locals' strangest excuses for committing crimes

        News EVERYONE has their own unique reasons for why they disobeyed the law. These are Bundaberg's.

        'DISTURBING': Mayor claims third party may be behind poll

        premium_icon 'DISTURBING': Mayor claims third party may be behind poll

        Council News So far no one has laid claim to mystery poll

        Young Bundy entrepreneur expanding lemon myrtle business

        premium_icon Young Bundy entrepreneur expanding lemon myrtle business

        Business LEMON myrtle is the ingredient taking Bundaberg by storm and with a new range of...

        Why the 2020 council election will bring a shake-up

        premium_icon Why the 2020 council election will bring a shake-up

        Opinion Edwina Rowan weighs in on local government election

        • 23rd Jan 2020 9:58 AM