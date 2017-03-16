Man accused of defrauding employer 104 times

A MAN will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court accused of defrauding his employer 104 times over a period about three years.

Geoffrey Allan Dart, 45, today pleaded not guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court to 102 charges of the dishonest application of property of another by an employee, relating to alleged fraudulent actions against Brisbane-based Penfold Projects between 2013 and last year.

According to its website, Penfold Projects "design, develop and deliver construction landscape services, minor civil works and maintenance works to councils, commercial, defence, government, mining and private sectors".

The charges against Mr Dart involve alleged offences stretching from Gin Gin in the north to Burpengary in the south and west to Dalby, with the bulk in the Sunshine Coast.

Dart, from Weranga, west of Dalby, pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud against the company at Dalby.

He appear in magistrates' courts in Bundaberg, Maryborough, Redcliffe, Caboolture and Pine Rivers in relation to the changes from outside the Sunshine Coast at dates in the future.

A hearing for the Sunshine Coast matters was scheduled for June 15.