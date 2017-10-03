26°
News

Man accused of crime spree faces court

ON REMAND: Mark Alan Murdoch, 32, did not apply for bail today.
ON REMAND: Mark Alan Murdoch, 32, did not apply for bail today. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2
Ross Irby
by

CRIME spree accused Mark Alan Murdoch did not apply for bail on Tuesday when he appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today facing a range of offences.

Murdoch, 32, is charged with eight stealing offences between September 22 and September 29, including the alleged theft of fuel, tobacco, deodorant and number plates.

He is also charged with failing to stop for police on Gin Gin Rd at Maroondan on September 28; two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and two counts of failing to appear in court.

One of the alleged car theft offences involves a Nissan ute.

Heavily tattooed on his arms, on his forehead above his left eye and below his right eye, Murdoch grabbed a brief chat with his girlfriend through the glass of the dock.

Murdoch told Magistrate Belinda Merrin that he would use a Maryborough lawyer, and that he was not sure what was going on as he'd not yet spoken to anyone.

He said he had other matters before the court, and fresh charges from Maryborough and Hervey Bay. His matters were adjourned to October 9.

Topics:  buncourt bundaberg car theft stealing

Bundaberg News Mail
Driver's terrifying hours stuck on live power lines

Driver's terrifying hours stuck on live power lines

WHAT started as just another day driving cane trucks became potentially life-threatening for Mr Reck, as he was on his way to deliver his last load of cane.

PHOTOS: Woman describes twister hitting Bundy home

Jordan Walmsley shared these photos of the destruction to her Avenell Heights home.

Everything was being blown around inside the house

Gusty minute of mayhem as flying roof crushes shed in Bundy

SHED DESTROYED: Terry Adams couldn't believe a roof from a nearby home landed and destroyed his shed during Monday's wild weather.

'He could have just sent flowers,' says shed owner

No help for horses in floodwater up to their chests

NO HELP: This photo was taken two hours prior to yesterday's intense downpour, looking towards the already-flooded paddocks where William Melvin's horses stood during the storm

'I was assured it was not an emergency situation'

Local Partners