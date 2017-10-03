Man accused of crime spree faces court

ON REMAND: Mark Alan Murdoch, 32, did not apply for bail today.

CRIME spree accused Mark Alan Murdoch did not apply for bail on Tuesday when he appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today facing a range of offences.

Murdoch, 32, is charged with eight stealing offences between September 22 and September 29, including the alleged theft of fuel, tobacco, deodorant and number plates.

He is also charged with failing to stop for police on Gin Gin Rd at Maroondan on September 28; two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and two counts of failing to appear in court.

One of the alleged car theft offences involves a Nissan ute.

Heavily tattooed on his arms, on his forehead above his left eye and below his right eye, Murdoch grabbed a brief chat with his girlfriend through the glass of the dock.

Murdoch told Magistrate Belinda Merrin that he would use a Maryborough lawyer, and that he was not sure what was going on as he'd not yet spoken to anyone.

He said he had other matters before the court, and fresh charges from Maryborough and Hervey Bay. His matters were adjourned to October 9.