Man accused of choking partner denied bail

BAIL REFUSED: A 33-year-old man has been remanded in custody on serious domestic violence offences.

A MAN accused of threatening his partner with a firearm and choking her to the point that she was coughing blood has been refused bail.

Despite no history of domestic violence offences, Magistrate Belinda Merrin ruled the serious nature of the allegations meant no bail condition could convince her the 33-year-old should be released from detention.

The man was charged with two counts of common assault, one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one of choking/suffocation/strangulation in a domestic relationship following an incident in the early hours of Friday morning that saw police negotiators called to an address at Elliott Heads.

Applying for bail on his client's behalf in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, duty lawyer Matt Maloy said the incident was "out of character” and he highlighted the accused had no past convictions for domestic violence offences.

He said his client was preparing to sign a multimillion dollar work contract in the coming days that would be jeopardised if he remained in custody.

But Ms Merrin said the woman now alleged she had been subjected to domestic violence in the past, claims supported by neighbours who heard noises, and it was not unusual for offences to have been committed in a domestic relationship without there being convictions.

She said it was also concerning the accused appeared to have a problem with alcohol and anger management, yet had no plans to address the issues or any insight into what made him offend.

The court heard the couple had been out and strangers stopped the accused from leaving due to concerns about his behaviour.

But Ms Merrin said the allegation was that the accused followed his partner home, threatening her with a firearm and choking her.

She said he subjected his partner to "prolonged violence” that was only stopped when police were called and the woman was able to escape and run into the arms of police.

"Only police arrival there brought all of this to an end,” she said.

The matter was adjourned until May 25, with the man remanded in custody to next appear via videolink.