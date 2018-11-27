Man accused of choking a woman three times in one night

A ROCKHAMPTON man is accused of choking a woman three times in one night and punching her in the face.

Jason Ryan Felthouse pleaded not guilty to three choking charges and one assault occasioning bodily harm in Rockhampton District Court.

Crown prosecutor William Slack, in his opening address to the jury yesterday, said Felthouse and the victim had been seeing each other for a few months prior to the alleged incident in Gracemere on June 15, 2017.

He said she was in the early stages of pregnancy when the alleged assault occurred.

Mr Slack said the victim would allege she drove Felthouse to a Gracemere residence, where he went upstairs while she remained in the car for a while.

He said she then went upstairs and an argument erupted due to jealousy in which Felthouse was accused of sending texts to other women.

"He showed her the messages," Mr Slack said.

Mr Slack said the victim claimed Felthouse then "lost it", pushing her back on a bed.

"He leaned over her on the bed and applied force to her neck," Mr Slack alleged.

He claimed she couldn't breathe and started crying before tapping at Felthouse to get him to stop.

Mr Slack said Felthouse allegedly punched her in the face several times before returning his hand to her throat.

After the second bout of choking, the victim claimed she told Felthouse she wanted to leave and Felthouse placed one hand over her mouth and the other around her neck before letting go.

Mr Slack said when the victim reached her car, she locked herself in and called police.

She then drove to Gracemere Police Station, where she was attended to by two officers who took her to hospital for treatment.

The officers and a doctor are expected to give evidence during the trial, which continues today before Judge Brian Devereaux.