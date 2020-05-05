Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bucket, a beloved Irish wolfhound puppy has had to euthanized after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow.
Bucket, a beloved Irish wolfhound puppy has had to euthanized after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow.
News

Man accused over puppy shooting death faces court delay

Liana Turner
4th May 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Golden Beach man accused of fatally shooting a puppy will have to wait months for his hearing.

Robert Bruce Stewart, 59, pleaded not guilty in January to the charges of committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and recklessly beating and seriously injuring an animal.

Police were called to a South Golden Beach property on the morning of Friday, December 6 last year and he was subsequently charged.

Police will allege he fired three arrows at an Irish wolfhound puppy named Bucket.

They will allege the third arrow struck Bucket in the back and while he was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, he was later euthanised.

The matter had been scheduled for a two-day hearing this week but hearings are being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the hearing dates of Tuesday and Wednesday have been vacated and the case is scheduled to go briefly before Byron Bay Local Court on September 14.

Mr Stewart's solicitor, John Weller, has previously said his client would defend the charges by arguing the shooting was accidental.

Mr Stewart remains on bail.

More Stories

byron bay local court byron shire crime northern rivers community northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld's worst mass killer should 'rot in jail until he dies'

        premium_icon Qld's worst mass killer should 'rot in jail until he dies'

        Crime Queensland’s worst mass killer Robert Paul Long has been a “model” prisoner catering for geriatric criminals and is eligible for parole within weeks, it can be...

        ‘Get tested': Qld Govt appeal as COVID-19 curve crushed

        ‘Get tested': Qld Govt appeal as COVID-19 curve crushed

        News Premier provides latest on new coronavirus cases in Queensland

        Man taken to hospital after alleged wounding last night

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after alleged wounding last night

        News THE region’s paramedics have been kept busy attending to an alleged wounding and a...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days