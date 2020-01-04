Man accused of car park bashing to front court

A MAN accused of bashing a man before stealing his car in a boat ramp car park will front court on a raft of charges.

The accused was arrested and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates court today, facing a total of 16 charges.

The 20-year-old man allegedly committed multiple offences between December 10 and January 1.

He will face 16 charges including one count of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, receiving tainted property, enter with intent at night, armed robbery, grevious bodily harm, evade police, enter dwelling with intent by break, posses dangerous drugs, posses utensils and breach of bail.

In addition to these charges, he will also appear in court charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and robbery.

The string of offences allegedly occurred in Brisbane, Bundaberg and surrounding areas.

Police charged the man after an investigation into the theft of a motor vehicle and bashing in the boat ramp car park at Kirby’s Wall, on New Year’s Eve.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman previously told the NewsMai l that a 40-year-old man, and owner of the stolen car, received treatment for his face and ribs and was transported for further treatment, but in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital.

Police will allege the victim was approached by two men and a woman in a blue hatchback who asked the victim for a cigarette.

The offenders, one of which police will allege is the 20-year-old man, is accused of assaulting the victim, pulling him from his vehicle, before stealing his car and driving away.

A spokeswoman for police said the victim was sitting in his vehicle, which was parked in the Kirby’s Wall boat ramp car park at about 1.30am when he was approached by his attackers.