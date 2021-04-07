Man accused of attacks, failing to wear mask, faces court

A man who allegedly assaulted a police officer after he breached COVID-19 restrictions will be applying for bail later this month.

Steele Terrar Davies allegedly entered Central Shopping centre in Lismore on April 1, when he was stopped by security because he was not wearing a face mask, as required by a Public Health Order in place during the Easter period.

Police will allege the security guard offered the 47-year-old man a mask but he responded by punching the guard in the face and head multiple times.

Members of the public allegedly intervened, during which Mr Davies allegedly punched several people in the face and chest as he resisted.

One man allegedly sustained bruising to his neck and face.

Richmond Police District officers attended the shopping centre and Mr Davies allegedly kicked a male senior constable in the face, chest, and hands.

Lismore Central Shopping Centre

Police will allege officers deployed OC spray, but Mr Davies continued to resist and kick out at police.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station, where he then allegedly bit a male senior constable numerous times on the hand and wrist while in custody, according to police.

The officer was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment.

Mr Davies was charged with two counts of common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of resisting an officer in the execution of duty, assaulting an officer in execution of duty, affray, assault a police officer in the execution of duty cause actual bodily harm and destroying or damaging property.

When his matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, the NSW Police Prosecutor said he would be referring all charges to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Davies' solicitor, Rachel Thampapillia, told the court her client would be applying for bail but requested a two-week adjournment to finalise the application.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to April 19 in Lismore Local Court.

Meanwhile, Mr Davies' had other matters separate to this offence also adjourned to a later date, to be heard in Byron Bay Local Court.