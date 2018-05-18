Name of man accused of cabbie attack revealed

CABBIE ATTACK: Police released images of a man in relation to an incident in which a taxi driver was threatened at knifepoint in Bundaberg South overnight.

THE man accused of threatening a Bundaberg taxi driver at knife point during an attempted armed robbery will remain behind bars.

Agnes Water man Patrick Braedan Harris did not make an application for bail as he appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

The 23-year-old was charged with attempted armed robbery with violence in relation to the incident after he allegedly demanded money from the taxi driver on Wednesday night.

Harris was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fail to stop motor vehicle following an alleged incident in Ashfield on May 6, unlawful use of a motor vehicle relating to an alleged car stealing offence on May 4 in Agnes Water and wilful damage following an alleged incident on April 22.

He was remanded in custody with his matters adjourned until July 5.