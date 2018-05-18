Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CABBIE ATTACK: Police released images of a man in relation to an incident in which a taxi driver was threatened at knifepoint in Bundaberg South overnight.
CABBIE ATTACK: Police released images of a man in relation to an incident in which a taxi driver was threatened at knifepoint in Bundaberg South overnight. My Police
Crime

Name of man accused of cabbie attack revealed

Carolyn Booth
by
18th May 2018 6:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of threatening a Bundaberg taxi driver at knife point during an attempted armed robbery will remain behind bars.

Agnes Water man Patrick Braedan Harris did not make an application for bail as he appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

The 23-year-old was charged with attempted armed robbery with violence in relation to the incident after he allegedly demanded money from the taxi driver on Wednesday night.

Harris was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fail to stop motor vehicle following an alleged incident in Ashfield on May 6, unlawful use of a motor vehicle relating to an alleged car stealing offence on May 4 in Agnes Water and wilful damage following an alleged incident on April 22.

He was remanded in custody with his matters adjourned until July 5.

crime police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Plans to upgrade Tallon Bridge are not set in stone just yet

    premium_icon Plans to upgrade Tallon Bridge are not set in stone just yet

    News AS RUMOURS float around the Rum City that the Tallon Bridge will be undergoing major upgrades, it doesn't look like there is anything set in stone.

    HUGE SALE: Bundy office space goes for $2m+ at auction

    premium_icon HUGE SALE: Bundy office space goes for $2m+ at auction

    Property Barolin St commercial space heats up interstate auction

    Accused in tears, bail refused

    premium_icon Accused in tears, bail refused

    News No bail conditions enough to convince magistrate

    • 18th May 2018 5:52 PM

    Local Partners