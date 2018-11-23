Man accused of $1m pet, human food company fraud

A LAIDLEY man has been charged following an investigation into alleged human and pet food company fraud activities worth more than $1million.

Officers from State Crime Command's Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) charged the 41-year-old on Wednesday.

The investigation, known as Operation Quebec Oblivion, focused on the role the man allegedly played with companies involved in supplying meat for human consumption and also for the pet food industry.

It is alleged the man operated three companies and was responsible for failing to deliver product, impersonating another person (named as a director of the company) in order to obtain finance, and conducted dishonest dealings.

It is alleged the offences were committed over a period from May 2016 to September 2018.

Officers from State Crime Command’s Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) have charged a 41-year-old Laidley man with five counts of fraud following an investigation into alleged company fraud activities totalling over $1million. https://t.co/2kHnjKzpm2 pic.twitter.com/WJeTguxbf7 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 22, 2018

The man was charged on Wednesday with five counts of fraud.

Major and Organised Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Jim Lacey said it was a long and protracted investigation.

"It iis certainly a great result for MOCS (Rural). We would encourage anyone wishing to report any similar matters to speak with police," he said.

A second man, aged 64 from Waverley, was charged with one count of fraud for his alleged involvement in one of the offences.

The 41-year-old man appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was bailed to appear before the court on December 17, 2018.