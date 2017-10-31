Man abuses woman for saying no to sex

The court heard the man abused the woman after she said she didn't want to have sex.

The court heard the man abused the woman after she said she didn't want to have sex. Rob Williams

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

WHEN his girlfriend refused him sex a on a Saturday night the man got angry, yelling nasty abuse, swearing, and telling her to get out of his house.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told the man, 36, also read her Facebook messages while she was asleep.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said the woman refused him sex, saying she was on heart medication and needed to keep her heart rate down.

However, the man says she never told him about the heart medication.

The Bundaberg man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence protection order on Saturday, September 30.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan said the man did ring her father to come and get her.

Ms Buchanan said they had been seeing each other for five years and the man did have had a problem with alcohol.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told the man it was the woman's right to say no to sex - "you need to consider that”, she said.

The man was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation.