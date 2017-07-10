Man abuses police, does a runner

DAVID Cross was having a fun Friday night out with workmates at a Bundaberg hotel just before Christmas.

Then it all went pear-shaped, with Cross swearing at police officers who turned up at the hotel.

Cross, a roofer, challenged officers to catch him on foot before running off.

They didn't catch him then - but did catch up a few weeks later.

Cross, 35, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of obstructing police in the vicinity of a licensed premises on December 16.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Cross left the Melbourne Hotel but just before midnight returned to the carpark where police saw him.

Police spoke to him briefly but Cross ran on to George St and yelled: "Catch me if you can, you fat f***s.”

He then bolted down the street.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring asked if police caught him that night but Snr Const Klaassen said no.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his client was at the hotel for a work function when his wife was assaulted by a hotel patron and police were called.

Mr James said the incident was captured on CCTV footage.

However, there was "a miscommunication” and Cross told that police had not been talking to the person who he thought responsible in the confusion that occurred.

Mr James noted that police were not alleging Cross had been affected by alcohol on the night.

Snr Const Klaassen said no banning order was sought.

Mr Lavaring fined Cross $300, warning him he would serve was three days jail if the fine not paid.